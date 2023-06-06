Madhya Pradesh: SDM cuffs youth for encroaching upon hand-pump in Gwalior village

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A petty dispute over a hand-pump at Ghriauli village in Gwalior recently turned into a fracas after sub-divisional magistrate Ashwini Rawat cuffed a youth.

Rawat flew off the handle after some villagers complained to him that the youth and his family members encroached upon the hand-pump meant for public.

No sooner had Rawat slapped the youth than the family members of the youth, including women, clouted Rawat and hurled stones at him.

Rawat lodged a complaint against the youth Naresh Yadav and two women for getting in the way of official work and for encroaching upon a hand-pump.

According to reports, a group of villagers complained to Rawat that Naresh and his family had occupied the hand-pump.

Rawat, along with the officials of Public Health Engineering Department, responsible for installing hand-pumps in rural areas, reached the spot and asked the officials to remove the encroachment.

The youth and his family, however, did not let the officials work. Naresh also arrived at the spot and began to argue with Rawat who, despite wraning by the officer, stuck to his guns.

The conduct of Naresh flared up Rawat who cuffed Naresh. Two women, then, threw punches at Rawat and stones at him.

The officials pacified the crowd. Naresh and two women were booked.