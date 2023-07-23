Madhya Pradesh: SDM Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Government Hospital, Finds BMO And 67 Other Staffers Missing

Representative image

Pipariya (Madhya Pradesh): Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Pipariya, Santosh Tiwari conducted surprise inspection of the only government hospital in the town on Saturday morning, the administrative officials said. Officials added that the Block medical officer (BMO) and 67 other staffers were found to be absconding from their duties and were not found there.

Official sources said that since a long time, the visitors at the government hospital had been listing complaints before SDM Tiwari about absence of hospital staff for a major fraction of the day, and their arbitrary conduct. Owing to the same, SDM Tiwari arrived at the hospital suddenly on Saturday morning at 9.

Analogous to the complaints made by the general public, the BMO Richa Katakwar and 67 other staffers of the hospital were not found there. As soon as Katakwar learnt of the SDM’s arrival at the hospital, she rushed there.

SDM Tiwari expressed displeasure over the same and said that the government has been providing salaries to the employees for discharging for their duties honestly. Sources told the media that BMO Katakwar often makes it late to the hospital and reaches there after 11 am, due to which the patients arriving early in the morning, as well as their kin, are forced to run from pillar to post. The visitors of the hospital also alleged that in the Out Patient department (OPD), the doctors are nowhere to be found.

Other people present at the hospital told the SDM that apart from all the above irregularities, the attitude and behaviour of the hospital staff towards the visitors is also rude and arrogant. SDM Tiwari has assured of redressal in the case, official sources said.