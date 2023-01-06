Madhya Pradesh: SC/ST girls’ hostel in ruins, accident may occur any time in Morena

Representative Image | IStock images

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The government hostel for SC/ST girls is in ruins. Its walls may fall any day, causing a major accident. The plasters are peeling off. In the rainy season, water seeps through the roof.

The officials of the SC/ST Welfare Department are acquainted with the problem. Yet, they have not taken any action to repair the hostel building.

The toilets are also in a bad state. There are 50 students in the hostel. As the officials concerned did not respond to the complaints, the hostel in-charge repaired the roof and other parts of the building by spending her money.

Hostel warden said the building had been repaired in 2017. There is no budget for painting it, she said.

The water tank may fall any time, the in-charge said, adding that all the rooms of the hostel are in ruins.

She said that she was worried about the safety of the children. Complaints made to the higher authorities fell on deaf ears, she said.

The officials of the revenue department also inspect the hospital, but nobody pays any attention to repair the building, she said.