Madhya Pradesh: Scrap women's reservation, activist Sunita Jain writes to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

It seems that government still does not have a clear policy for women’s reservation in state. In certain competition examinations, women’s reservation is given on horizontal basis while it is done on vertical basis in other places.

Different government departments frame their recruitment rules interpreting women’s reservation in their own way. This has resulted in variation of rules, which is amply visible by following examples.

In 2018 preliminary state public service examinations, open category merit list included men and women candidates. However, in the main examination, results were declared with only male candidates in the list while women were placed in the list reserved for women.

The analysis of PSC results of past few years carried out by women rights activist Sunita Jain concluded that women’s reservation policy has harmed them more than providing benefit. She cited following examples to prove her point.

In MPPSC 2003, male candidates were selected in unreserved category scoring 1231 marks while women candidates scoring 1250 marks were not selected. In 2005 PSC exams, the cut off score for male candidates was 1212 whereas for women it was 1251.