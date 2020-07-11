Madhya Pradesh: Scrap women's reservation, activist Sunita Jain writes to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

It seems that government still does not have a clear policy for women’s reservation in state. In certain competition examinations, women’s reservation is given on horizontal basis while it is done on vertical basis in other places.
Different government departments frame their recruitment rules interpreting women’s reservation in their own way. This has resulted in variation of rules, which is amply visible by following examples.
In 2018 preliminary state public service examinations, open category merit list included men and women candidates. However, in the main examination, results were declared with only male candidates in the list while women were placed in the list reserved for women.
The analysis of PSC results of past few years carried out by women rights activist Sunita Jain concluded that women’s reservation policy has harmed them more than providing benefit. She cited following examples to prove her point.
In MPPSC 2003, male candidates were selected in unreserved category scoring 1231 marks while women candidates scoring 1250 marks were not selected. In 2005 PSC exams, the cut off score for male candidates was 1212 whereas for women it was 1251.
In MPPSC 2018 exams, male candidates were selected with 1143 marks while women scoring 1171 were not selected in unreserved category. In SC category, male candidates were selected with 1094 marks but women scoring 1104 were not. Similarly, in ST category women scoring 960 marks were not selected while male candidates getting 941 were selected.
In 2010, PSC exams were held for recruitment of mining inspectors. The male candidates were selected with 127 marks in unreserved category while women in same category could not be selected even after scoring 148 marks. In the same exam, SC category males were selected with 120 marks while women could not be selected scoring 124 marks.
Under SC category, selection of male candidates was done with 204 marks in Ayurved medical tests in 2009. Women candidates scoring 212 marks were not selected. Under ST category, males were selected at 141 marks while women could not make it despite scoring 155 marks.
In the recruitment test for superintendents of juvenile homes in social justice department, males were selected scoring 198 marks while women could not make it even after scoring 201 marks.
The last exam held for MP Civil Judge saw selection of more than 50% women candidates. The exam did not have clause for women reservation. The recruitment done through PSC sees selection 30% -33% women candidates because of women’s reservation, says Sunita Jain, a MPPSC aspirant. “Considering these facts, thousands of women aspirants have emailed letter to CM demanding to scrap women’s reservation in state,” Jain added.