Madhya Pradesh scores 97% in India Invest Survey

By Staff Reporter

MPIDC has emerged as leading investment promotion agency across India

BHOPAL: In a survey conducted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIT) and the Investment Promotion Agency (IPA), the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) has emerged as the leading investment promotion agency across India.

Madhya Pradesh has scored 97 per cent in the field of investment promotion. It has scored 100 per cent in the criteria of inviting investors, bringing investments to Madhya Pradesh, providing facilities to investors after establishing enterprises, infrastructure development and website.

Self-reliant Madhya Pradesh

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that it is a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh that it has emerged as the leading state of India in the field of investment promotion. Chouhan has congratulated the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation and all concerned on this achievement and said that this is an important step in the direction of a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Chouhan said, “We’ve created a favourable environment for investment in the state by making the necessary changes and reforms in our industrial policy and labour laws, which has resulted in this achievement. Our aim is to bring the maximum investment to Madhya Pradesh and provide the maximum employment opportunities to the people here.”

According to Invest India figures, MP has attracted FDI inflows of $225.7 million from October 2019 to September 2020.

Score of State Industrial Development Corporation

Sector Score Category

Mandate & organization 90% Top performers

Strategy & marketing 91% Top performers

Targeting investors 100% Top performers

Winning investment projects 100% Top performers

Facilitating investment projects 100% Top performers

After care 100% Top performers

System & infrastructure 100% Top performers

Website 100% Top performers

Average 97% Top performers

