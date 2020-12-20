Madhya Pradesh scores 97% in India Invest Survey

BHOPAL: In a survey conducted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIT) and the Investment Promotion Agency (IPA), the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) has emerged as the leading investment promotion agency across India.
Madhya Pradesh has scored 97 per cent in the field of investment promotion. It has scored 100 per cent in the criteria of inviting investors, bringing investments to Madhya Pradesh, providing facilities to investors after establishing enterprises, infrastructure development and website.
Self-reliant Madhya Pradesh
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that it is a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh that it has emerged as the leading state of India in the field of investment promotion. Chouhan has congratulated the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation and all concerned on this achievement and said that this is an important step in the direction of a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh.
Chief Minister Chouhan said, “We’ve created a favourable environment for investment in the state by making the necessary changes and reforms in our industrial policy and labour laws, which has resulted in this achievement. Our aim is to bring the maximum investment to Madhya Pradesh and provide the maximum employment opportunities to the people here.”
According to Invest India figures, MP has attracted FDI inflows of $225.7 million from October 2019 to September 2020.
Sector Score Category
Mandate & organization 90% Top performers
Strategy & marketing 91% Top performers
Targeting investors 100% Top performers
Winning investment projects 100% Top performers
Facilitating investment projects 100% Top performers
After care 100% Top performers
System & infrastructure 100% Top performers
Website 100% Top performers
Average 97% Top performers
