Madhya Pradesh: Scindia’s Instagram account hacked, anti-Modi speech uploaded

Bhopal: Instagram account of union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was hacked before his visit to Guna in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

The hacking came to notice when people started sharing the video clips uploaded on his Instagram page which happened to be old videos of Scindia based on his speeches when he was in the Congress and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The hacker who couldn’t be identified wrote a name ‘Shreeya Arora’ in place of Jyotiraditya Scindia after hacking the account.

The minister reportedly came to know about the hacking through some BJP leaders who informed him about the same. A screenshot of the hacked account also went viral on social media.

Later, BJP’s IT cell swung into action and recovered Scindia’s account within an hour or so.

State BJP leader Pankaj Chaturvedi said a complaint was lodged with cyber police in Delhi by the staff of the union minister.

Notably, it’s just another attempt to hack Scindia’s social media account. Earlier, hackers hacked his Facebook account in July this year and they indulged in similar act- uploading Scindia’s old videos when he was in the Congress.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 12:01 AM IST