Madhya Pradesh: Scindia supporters feeling neglected

BHOPAL: Cooperatives minister Arvind Bhadoria has to endure the pains that the supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia are suffering from. It was Bhadoria who played an important role in ‘Operation Lotus’ in Madhya Pradesh. He had stayed with the supporters of Scindia at a resort in Bengaluru for 15 days. For this reason, they developed good relations with the minister during that period. That is the reason why they often go to Bhadoria to get any problem solved.

Three ministers held a closed-door meeting with Bhadoria on Monday. Minister for the women and child development department Imarti Devi, who lost the by-elections, met Bhadoria. Besides her, minister for the panchayat and rural development department Mahendra Singh Sisodia and minister of state for PWD OPS Bhadoria also held talks with the cooperatives minister.

Imarti Devi is set to lose her ministry, since she lost the election. She has resigned from the Cabinet. She may be appointed head of any corporation and given the status of a Cabinet minister. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the BJP organisation have already discussed this.