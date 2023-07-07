Madhya Pradesh: Scindia Joins Tribal Community In Dance Performance During Visit To Guna

FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Central Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, Jyotiraditya Scindia participated in a tribal community event by stepping down from the stage and joining them in their performances on Friday held in the Bamoauri constituency of Guna.

Scindia is currently on a visit to his hometown district of Gwalior-Chambal in Madhya Pradesh.

During his visit, he has been actively engaging with the local community, attending various social programs, and addressing their concerns and demands.

The spontaneous act brought smiles to the faces of the thousands of tribal community members present at the event.

With an eye on the upcoming assembly elections, the minister is making efforts to connect with his constituents and actively participate in different programs.