 Madhya Pradesh: Scindia Joins Tribal Community In Dance Performance During Visit To Guna
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Scindia Joins Tribal Community In Dance Performance During Visit To Guna

Madhya Pradesh: Scindia Joins Tribal Community In Dance Performance During Visit To Guna

Scindia is currently on a visit to his hometown district of Gwalior-Chambal in Madhya Pradesh.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Central Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, Jyotiraditya Scindia participated in a tribal community event by stepping down from the stage and joining them in their performances on Friday held in the Bamoauri constituency of Guna.

Scindia is currently on a visit to his hometown district of Gwalior-Chambal in Madhya Pradesh.

During his visit, he has been actively engaging with the local community, attending various social programs, and addressing their concerns and demands.

The spontaneous act brought smiles to the faces of the thousands of tribal community members present at the event.

With an eye on the upcoming assembly elections, the minister is making efforts to connect with his constituents and actively participate in different programs.

Read Also
MP Urination Case: Union Minister Scindia Slams Accused BJP Leader Pravesh Shukla, Demands Strict...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Scindia Joins Tribal Community In Dance Performance During Visit To Guna

Madhya Pradesh: Scindia Joins Tribal Community In Dance Performance During Visit To Guna

Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta Initiates Legal Action Against 3 IAS Officers For Illegal Transfer Of...

Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta Initiates Legal Action Against 3 IAS Officers For Illegal Transfer Of...

Madhya Pradesh: Dalit Family Denied ‘Prasad’ At Ram Temple In Sagar, Lodges FIR

Madhya Pradesh: Dalit Family Denied ‘Prasad’ At Ram Temple In Sagar, Lodges FIR

Bhopal: BJP Announces Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav In-Charge For MP Election

Bhopal: BJP Announces Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav In-Charge For MP Election

MP Weather Update: Heavy Showers Likely To Lash Over 60% Of State

MP Weather Update: Heavy Showers Likely To Lash Over 60% Of State