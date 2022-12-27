Madhya Pradesh: Scindia camp's ministers tarnishing his image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A few ministers of the state cabinet associated with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia have become a source of trouble for him.

The ministers who quit the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with Scindia are kicking up controversies almost daily.

Consequently, they are tarnishing the clean image of Scindia. Transport and Revenue Minister Govind Singh Rajput who is considered close to Scindia has courted several controversies.

The name of Rajput has cropped up in a land dispute. The in-laws of Rajput bought 50 acres which they gave him. The Congress linked the case with a Benami property and made a complaint to the Income-tax Department.

Rajput is, however, keeping mum on the issue. The name of his brother is linked to a land dispute, besides the transport department is surrounded by controversies.

A video clip of another supporter of Scindia and minister, Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, went viral on social media. The video clip was linked to a woman. The Congress raised the issue in the House. The situation has come to such a pass that Dattigaon has to issue statements about the video.

Yet, another supporter of Scindia Pradyumnya Singh Tomar creates controversies. Tomar began to walk barefoot in the urban area in connection development, which put a question mark on the government. Scindia had to quell the minister by making him wear a shoe.

A few months ago, another supporter of Scindia Mahendra Singh Sosidia, also a minister, kicked up a row by saying something against the Chief Secretary. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had to intervene in the matter.

There are nine ministers from Scindia group in the cabinet. Except for Tulsi Silawat, Prabhuram Choudhary and Suresh Dhakad, the rest have raised some controversies.

Scindia is getting a lot of importance in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has been given the charge of the Ministry of Steel, but his position was very different in the Congress.

The central leadership of the BJP keeps an eye on the functioning of each minister. Against this backdrop, the controversies created by the ministers, belonging to Scindia group, is becoming a source of trouble for him.