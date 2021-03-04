Madhya Pradesh: Schools up to class 5 to remain closed: Minister of State for School Education Inder Singh Parmar Minister

BHOPAL: The schools up to fifth standard are not going reopen in the state. After the examinations, the schools up to fifth standard will remain closed till the coronavirus is completely wiped out.

Minister of State for School Education (independent charge) Inder Singh Parmar told journalists at a press conference on Thursday.

The government’s priority is to conduct examinations, Parmar said, adding that examinations for students of classes 10 and 12 will be conducted offline. Besides that, the private schools have been told to conduct offline or online examinations and guidelines have been issued for that, Parmar added. Once the examinations are over, the government will mull over the new session, he said.

As the corona pandemic is not yet over, the government will mull over reopening of schools after the examinations are over, but the classes up to fifth standard will remain shut, he said.