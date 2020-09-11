Madhya Pradesh: Schools to reopen from September 21- Check out full details

All schools including private and government schools will reopen from September 21. Only the students from class 9-12 will be allowed to visit schools with permission of their parents, said the order released by the school education department.

The Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) released by the government said students and staff members should self monitor their health and report immediately if any problem occurs.

It also says that students and teachers should be counselled on how to deal with stress besides following use of mask and social distancing norm. The SOP also states that building and objects should be sanitised regularly. School transport should also follow the SOP. Besides, schools should avoid crowd gathering in their premises.

Students will be asked to come to schools in small groups while online education will be encouraged. Schools in containment zones will not be allowed to open. Students, teachers and staff members residing in containment zones will not be allowed to come to school. Only 50% of the school staff will be called on duty on roster basis. Others will be engaged in online classes. There will be separate entry and exit points.