Madhya Pradesh: Schools reopen today

BHOPAL: All schools- government and private will be opening from December 18 to hold regular classes for students of 10 and 12. However catholic missionary schools are reluctant to invite students for regular classes, at least for now.

One of the leading, Campion School confirmed that it will not be opening from Friday. Public Relations Officer of school Winston Vijay said that the school was open for doubt clearing sessions for students but for conducting regular classes, decision will be taken after meeting with the parents. Same views were expressed by St Joseph School, Arera Colony and Eidgah Hills. Their representative said that practical sessions for science students were on but as far as opening of school for regular classes, decision will be taken after considering the will of parents. However, management of Carmel Convent School has sent messages to parents that the school will open from January 4.

A teacher from a renowned missionary school said that according to annual calendar our schools remain closed for winter vacations from December 20 to January first week.