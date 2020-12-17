Madhya Pradesh: Schools reopen today

BHOPAL: All schools- government and private will be opening from December 18 to hold regular classes for students of 10 and 12. However catholic missionary schools are reluctant to invite students for regular classes, at least for now.
One of the leading, Campion School confirmed that it will not be opening from Friday. Public Relations Officer of school Winston Vijay said that the school was open for doubt clearing sessions for students but for conducting regular classes, decision will be taken after meeting with the parents. Same views were expressed by St Joseph School, Arera Colony and Eidgah Hills. Their representative said that practical sessions for science students were on but as far as opening of school for regular classes, decision will be taken after considering the will of parents. However, management of Carmel Convent School has sent messages to parents that the school will open from January 4.
A teacher from a renowned missionary school said that according to annual calendar our schools remain closed for winter vacations from December 20 to January first week.
Regular classes are expected from new year onwards. However, public schools in Bhopal have decided to open the schools but they too are in favour of calling the parents first. Parents will be showed the arrangements made by the school, so that they can send their children without any fear, said Viniraj Modi, vice president of Private School Association.
All government schools will reopen with Parents Teachers Meeting. 'Parents have been informed about PTM to be held on December 18. They will be told about their children's performance during online classes,' said district education officer Nitin Saxena.
Higher Secondary Schools have sufficiently big buildings and enough of classrooms. Students of class 10 and 12 only will be coming to school therefore appropriate arrangements related to social distancing etc could be maintained easily. Classes will be divided into two or three depending on strength of the students, if required, he added.
