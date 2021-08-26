Madhya Pradesh: Schools likely to open for students of classes 1 to 8 from September

Bhopal: School education minister Inder Singh Parmar has said that schools from class 1 to 8 could open from next month considering the Covid situation.

A delegation of Association of Unaided Private Schools met the school education minister on Wednesday and urged him to reopen the schools when other establishments have been allowed to open.

Secretary of the Association, Babu Thomas said that the school education minister has assured them that classes will be regularised from 9 to12 very soon. These classes are being held only once a week. Moreover, government is also thinking to open classes for students of 1 to 8 also.

Private schools have been demanding opening of schools from long time but the government has been hesitant considering threat of the third wave of Covid pandemic.

Now the chances have become better as vaccine for children has also been introduced and approved the government. Schools will facilitate vaccination of children, said secretary of the association.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 01:18 AM IST