 Madhya Pradesh Schools Failing To Map Teachers On UDISE Portal
Madhya Pradesh Schools Failing To Map Teachers On UDISE Portal

Madhya Pradesh Schools Failing To Map Teachers On UDISE Portal

Shajapur, Indore among worst performers

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 09:44 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government and private schools across the state have been slow to comply with the state education department’s mandate to map teacher details on Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) portal.

The directive, intended to ensure transparency in teacher staffing, has faced resistance across districts, with Shajapur being the worst performer in updating records as of October 29.

In Shajapur, 723 of 1,614 schools have yet to begin the process, followed by 1,245 of Indore’s 3,272 schools and 1,375 of Sagar’s 3,214 schools. Meanwhile Dindori district leads in mapping teachers, with Umaria, Damoh, Balaghat and Bhopal following closely. Bhopal, notably, has only 40 of its 2,877 schools yet to begin the mapping process. The UDISE portal, which requires each school to link teachers’ Aadhaar information, was initially set to have complete data by last week of August.

However, with minimal compliance, the deadline was extended and the education department has now warned of potential action against schools failing to upload details. Previously, schools were required only to report the number of teachers.

However, in an effort to eliminate falsified teacher data, the department introduced a policy two years ago mandating that each teacher’s Aadhaar be linked to their school’s UDISE record. The step was taken to prevent schools from falsely registering teachers across multiple schools to meet the teacher-student ratio.

Additionally, the data also aids in planning and resource allocation, as it allows the department to assess teacher-student ratios and decide on appointments for guest teachers or the redistribution of surplus staff.

