Madhya Pradesh: Schools fail to send utilization certificate of works worth Rs 500 crore

BHOPAL: The school education department is yet to receive the Utilization Certificate (UC) of various works done in schools to the tune of more than Rs 500 crores for past two years. Funds were approved to schools for schemes like drinking water, construction of school buildings, boundary wall, guard’s room and for the electrification of schools. These funds were released consecutively for the year 2017-18 and 2018-19.

The school education department had sanctioned Rs 1999.73 lakh under drinking water scheme for the students. While, Rs 560 lakh was released for construction of school buildings, around Rs 423 lakh was given to complete the unfinished buildings (especially principal’s room) and Rs 1602 lakh for construction of boundary walls on school premises.

Moreover, Rs 858.51 lakh was released under CM’s Electrification Scheme for the electrification of schools. Another Rs 503 lakh was sanctioned for construction of guard’s room on campus.