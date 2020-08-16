Madhya Pradesh: School guest faculty Jail Bharo Andolan on Teachers day

Guest faculties working in schools across the state have decided to hold a Jail Bharo Andolan on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, on September 5.
State president of Guest Faculty Coordination Committee, Sunil Singh Parihar said that the teachers’ day will be celebrated as black day and guest faculty across the state will organize Jail Bharo protest as a mark of protest pressing their pending demands.
Parihar said that the guest faculty has been struggling for the past 13 years to get their demands heard by the state government. ‘In all, 55 guest faculties have committed suicide till date. Financial constraints and feeling of insecurity has led them to take the extreme step,’ he added.
“Our main demand is that we should be engaged for 12 months. At present guest faculty are shown the door in the month of April and re-inducted in July but this academic session we haven’t been invited yet,” said Parihar.
We have written letters to more than 150 public representatives including MLAs, MPs and chief minister but the government hasn't paid heed to our demands, he said.
Guest faculty has been demanding regularization of their services. Besides the guest faculty are out of jobs since April. There are around 70,000 guest faculties in Madhya Pradesh.