Madhya Pradesh: School guest faculty Jail Bharo Andolan on Teachers day

Guest faculties working in schools across the state have decided to hold a Jail Bharo Andolan on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, on September 5.

State president of Guest Faculty Coordination Committee, Sunil Singh Parihar said that the teachers’ day will be celebrated as black day and guest faculty across the state will organize Jail Bharo protest as a mark of protest pressing their pending demands.

Parihar said that the guest faculty has been struggling for the past 13 years to get their demands heard by the state government. ‘In all, 55 guest faculties have committed suicide till date. Financial constraints and feeling of insecurity has led them to take the extreme step,’ he added.