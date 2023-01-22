Madhya Pradesh: School, college students stage skit centred on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Sant Hirdaram Nagar

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the birth anniversary of the “Real Bengali Tiger”, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the students of Shaheed Hemu Kalani educational society staged a skit centred on him at the Sant Hirdaram auditorium of Bhopal on Saturday.

Teacher of NavnidhHassomal Lakhani Public school, Dr Archana Gupta, essayed the role of the director of the skit. The skit was aimed at highlighting Bose’s share of struggles to achieve independence for the nation.

The programme opened to the address of Principal in-charge of Mithi Gobindram public school, Dr Asha Changlani, who shed light on the accolades gained by Shaheed Hemu Kalani Educational society and the initiatives being adopted by them to impart outstanding education to their students.

District education officer, Nitin Saxena was present as the Chief guest on the occasion, who asserted that valiant freedom fighters like Subhash Chandra Bose are born once in a century. Chairman of the society, Siddh Bhauji said that staging of skits like these are the most impactful means to pay tributes to the freedom fighters, who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

After the skit was staged by the school and college students, Siddh Bhauji felicitated District education officer, Saxena, Colonel Narayan Parwani and director of the skit, Dr Archana Gupta.

