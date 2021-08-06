Madhya Pradesh: School children not to participate in Independence programme

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In view of threat of third wave of covid pandemic, state government has decided to exempt school children from participating in Independence Day programmes.

The Independence Day prorgrammes will be celebrated with strict protocols under threats of emerging third wave. State government has decided for a limited participation in the event making it more of symbolic.

Moreover, collectors will go to visit houses of freedom fighters and felicitate them on the occasion. The General Administration Department (GAD) has issued instructions to collectors of all districts.

Collectors have been asked to identify the freedom fighters in their districts and visit them on Independence Day and felicitate them and their family members.

Participation even from colleges and wings like the NSS and NCC too is expected to witness nominal participation. School children have been exempted from taking part in any public programme from past one year, since the break of pandemic.

Even the schools have notified the children that they should hoist the tricolor at their homes and not to gather in the schools.