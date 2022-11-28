Madhya Pradesh: School children get tips on civic body’s functioning in Chhatarpur

FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Phoolchandra Jain Monument School were imparted knowledge about the functioning Municipal Council and the power devolution system during an educational tour.

More than 70 students of primary class 3 and class 4 of the school, along with their class teachers, headmasters and manager, went to Badi Mata Mandir at Ghuwara and office of the civic body and that of the electricity department.

Several events were held for to develop mental and physical abilities of the students. Children took part in various game games on the temple premises. The games included 100 meters race, balloon race and music stop.

Thereafter, a march was taken out from the temple to the city council. On the way, they sang Madhya Pradesh anthem.

At the city council office, the children were imparted knowledge about its functioning. They took part in an event related to the renewable energy, a scheme of the Government of India.

The students then visited the electricity department, where they were informed about how consumers get power and how electricity it is distributed.