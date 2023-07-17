Madhya Pradesh: School Chale Hum Abhiyaan To In Over 2,500 Schools Today | Representative Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The School Chale Hum Abhiyaan is slated to begin on Monday in 2,961 schools in the district on Monday, official sources said.

The school education department has issued instructions in this regard to all the schools of the district. A programme will be held in all the schools under the campaign, in which meeting of parents with the teachers and several other meetings will be held.

The school education department aims to transform the campaign into a revolution, for which it will continue the programme till July 19 across the district. In all the government schools of the district, programmes will be held under Bhavishya Se Bhent initiative.

During course of campaign, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also inaugurate the first CM Rise School built in Sagar at a cost of Rs 42 crore. On Monday, Sagar collector Deepak Arya will also allot a school to all the class I and II officers, for teaching students for one period.