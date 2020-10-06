Madhya Pradesh: School and College teachers unite against ruling dispensation in bypolls

Teachers falling in non-permanent category, serving government colleges and schools have come out against the ruling dispensation openly. First it was the guest scholars working in colleges and now it is the guest lecturers working in schools that have decided to work against the BJP in by-elections.

Convener of Atithi Shikshak Sangh, Rohit Maru said that about 70,000 guest lecturers working in schools across the state will come out in support of Kamal Nath in these by-elections. ‘Maharaj (Jyotiraditya Scindia) had assured to be our voice and had promised to take on to streets if we didn’t get justice but he is silent on the issue now,’ said Maru.

Earlier, the Guest Scholars Association too had expressed its displeasure over the way Shivraj government was handling their issue. ‘About 1000 guest scholars have fallen out of job. Covid pandemic has added to their woes,’ said state president of the association, Devraj Singh.

The guest scholars association said that it would work against Shivraj government. ‘Shivraj Singh Chouhan had visited our venue during our protest and assured that we will get back our jobs the moment they form government but it has been months now and there has been no development in it,’ added Singh.