Madhya Pradesh: Scheme for waiving interest on farm loans launched in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Legislator Sitasaran Sharma has launched the scheme for waiving interests on farmers’ loans at Brittakar Cooperative Society at Sawalkheda in Narmadapuram.

Chairman of Narmadapuram Janpad Bhupendra Chokse, president of MP Swimmers’ Association Piyush Sharma, assistant commissioner of cooperatives Shivam Mishra and other officials were present at the function.

Mishra said that the Chief Minister Farmers’ Interest Waiver Scheme, 2023 was launched to waive the interests of outstanding crop loans.

These loans are outstanding on the defaulting farmers of primary agricultural credit cooperative societies, he said.

The branch managers of the district cooperative and Central Bank have been appointed as assistant nodal officers, and officers of the cooperative department have been appointed as nodal officers for implementing the scheme.

It has been done in all the 12 agricultural credit-related committees of Narmadapuram.

The cooperative societies published a list containing of the defaulting farmers whose outstanding due is Rs 2 lakh and put it on the notice board.