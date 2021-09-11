Madhya Pradesh: Scam on the name of sterilization of dogs in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The municipal corporation started a sterilization campaign to rein in stray dogs, but this campaign has been reduced to paper only. As a result, the residents of the city are facing trouble from stray dogs, says local residents.

The local says, it is very common to see a herd of stray dogs on the streets of Jabalpur city. Thousands of stray dogs are roaming all over the city and hurting the people of the area every day.

The Municipal Corporation had started the sterilization campaign from the year 2011 to rein in the dogs. But the number of dogs in the city has not yet been reduced.

According to sources, some employees of the Municipal Corporation and the contract company made it a source of their income. More than Rs 50 Lakh have been spent in the last two years, the sources added.

The municipal corporation officer, Bhupendra Singh said that the corporation gave Rs 750 for the sterilization of female dogs and Rs 678 for the sterilization of male dogs to the contract company. The officials admitted that there has been a huge increase in the number of stray dogs in Jabalpur city and the sterilization campaign was not completely successful.

Despite spending so much money, the contract company has failed in sterilizing the dogs present in the city.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 08:07 PM IST