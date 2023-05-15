Madhya Pradesh: Save energy awareness campaign launched in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A public awareness campaign has been launched to save energy and to save the environment.

Different government companies of petroleum products are organising an event, Conservation Efficiency Festival, with the Petroleum Conservation Research to raise awareness among people about the importance of saving energy.

As part of the function, Yusuf Ali and Sons organized a function at Mullaji Petrol pump of Bharat Petroleum.

Sales officer of Bharat Petroleum from Bhopal Rishav Asthana took part in the function.

Petrol dealers from Narmadapuram, Makhannagar, itarsi, Banapura and other parts of the district took part in the function.

Asthana administered oaths to those who were present on the occasion to save energy. A vehicle rally was taken out on the occasion.

The consumers were also informed about the importance of saving energy.

Besides, those who were present at the function were informed about the process to be followed at the time of taking petrol at a petrol pump.

Asthana, who was the chief guest, appealed to people to conserve energy and keep away from using a vehicle unless it is required.

Besides, people should put the vegetables in water before cooking, use pressure cookers to cook food, and switch off the lights which are not required, Asthana said.

He also appealed to people to use cycles as much as possible to go anywhere.