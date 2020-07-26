Madhya Pradesh: Satna cops arrest criminal after gunfight, seize Rs 2.12 crore

The Satna police on Sunday arrested a criminal with his five accomplices after gun fight and seized Rs 2.12 crore from them. The IG, law and order, D Shriniwas Verma said Anoop Jaiswal was wanted in 40 cases. He is a drug peddler and involved in several crimes.

Acting on a tip off, the police went to arrest him on Sunday. Jaiswal and his other five gang members opened fire on police party. The police also opened the fire and arrested five accused including Anoop.

The police seized 94 kilograms psychotropic substance worth Rs 9.43 lakh, Rs 2.12 crore, two country made pistols of 315 bore with two live cartridges, one pistol with one live cartridge, one six round revolver with three live cartridges, four wheelers worth Rs 55 lakh. Their total property worth Rs 2.77 crore has been seized. Anoop alias Jassa was convicted for 20 years in a case and was on the run.