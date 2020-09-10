Madhya Pradesh: Sarpanch’s hubby pushes man into boiling oil for denying bribe

Sehore: Barbarity reached its nadir when the husband of a sarpanch pushed a 55-year-old man Girvar Nath into a big kadahi (wok) of boiling oil at a food stall in Chandbarh-Dhankhedi village on Thursday. Nath who received severe burns was rushed to the district hospital.

According to reports, sarpanch Sangeeta’s husband Rakesh Korwe was behind allotting flats under Prime Minister’s housing scheme to Nath. Korwe wanted Rs 20,000 as bribe from him. So when the houses were constructed, Korwe mounted pressure on him for the money. Both of them had a tiff over the issue several times.

Korwe entered eatery where Nath was sitting and demanded the money from him.

After a spat over the issue, Korwe pushed Nath into the wok of boiling oil.

The victim lodged a complaint at Mandi police station. Nath told Free Press that when he was digging up a ditch with a JCB machine outside his house, Korwe reached there and stopped the work.

Nath said he then went to the food stall and sat there. Korwe entered the eatery and demanded money from Nath. As the latter refused to give, the sarpanch’s husband flew off the handle and pushed him into the wok.

Additional superintendent of police Sameer Yadav said a case was lodged against the accused under IPC and an investigation has begun. The accused is on the run.