Madhya Pradesh: Sarpanch, Rojgar Sahayak caught taking bribe from villager

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police on Wednesday caught two persons while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a person in the name of allotting him a house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna in Katni district.

The accused have been identified as Sarpanch of Kodiya village Bharat Kumar Gupta and Rojgar Sahayak Ajay Chakravarti.

According to information, a person of Kodiya village of Bahoriband Tehsil lodged a complaint at Lokayukta office that Sarpanch and Rojgar Sahayak were demanding bribes from him in the name of allotting a house under PM Awas Yojna.

After verifying the complaint, Lokayukta sleuths laid a trap and caught the duo red-handed while taking bribes.

Inspector Ghanshyam Marskole, who was leading the team, said, “They had demanded Rs 10,000 from the complainant. They asked him to meet at Panchyat Bhawan and gave the money. They have been caught red and further action is being taken against them.”

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 05:30 PM IST