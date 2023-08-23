Madhya Pradesh: Sarpanch May Lose Position For Occupying Land |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Chief executive officer of district Panchayat has issued a notice to a Sarpanch saying he may lose his post as well as may be prevented from contesting election for six years for usurping land.

Sarpanch Amirati Vishwakarma has been told to put up his side on August 24. There are allegations that Vishwakarma occupied a land near a water tank adjacent to a pond.

Notice was issued to her after deputy Sarpanch Shivan Badgaya complained that she had occupied a piece of government. A local court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on her. On the other hand, secretary to Gram Panchayat Babulal Sen said plants have grown on the land allegedly occupied by Sarpanch.

Local Thugs Beat Up Rojgar Sahayak Over OTP Issue

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A gang of local thugs beat up a Rojgar Sahayak in Chourai village Panchayat under Buxwaha police station, official sources said on Tuesday.

According to the Rojgar Sahayak, when the thugs were filling online forms for benefits under some schemes, they did not get OTP, so they got angry and beat him up and his family members.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. The injured were sent to a hospital. According to Rojgar Sahayak Pratap Sen, a woman of a nearby village had to fill a form for benefits under Ladli Behna Yojna.

Since there was no DBT of the woman’s bank account, she was not getting OTP and could not submit her forms. The family members of the woman Ramdas Yadav, Purushottam Yadav, Feran Yadav, Nitesh Yadav and others attacked Sen, his brother Banshidhar Sen and mother Brajrani Sen.

The family members lodged a complaint at the Buxawaha police station. Other Rojgar Sahayaks submitted a memorandum to Tehsilder and demanded an inquiry into the case.

