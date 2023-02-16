e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Sarfaraz, Manoj from state feted with Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Pusraskar by Sangeet Natak Akademi

Union minister for culture and tourism J Kishan Reddy conferred the award on them for light designing, direction for year 2019 and 2020

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 12:28 AM IST
Union minister for culture and tourism J Kishan Reddy felicitating theatre actor and director Sarfaraz Hasan from Bhopal with Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Pusraskar. |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Theatre actor and director Sarfaraz Hasan from Bhopal and artist Manoj Mishra from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh were feted with the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar by the Sangeet Natak Akademi respectively. 

Union minister for culture and tourism J Kishan Reddy conferred the award on them  at Meghdoot Auditorium in Delhi on Wednesday. Union Ministers Arjun Raag Meghwal and Meenakshi Lekhi were present as special guests.

Sarfaraz who has been in the field of theatre for 29 years, got the award for excellence in direction for the year 2020. Besides acting, directing and writing plays, he has trained more than 500 youths on India's culture, traditions as well as prepared plays on social issues. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also feted him on the 41st foundation of Bharat Bhawan, Bhopal.

Sararaz told Free Press that he gives credit for his achievement to his gurus including theatre doyen Habib Tanveer.

Besides, Mishra was feted with the same award for light designing for the year 2019. Akademi conferred the Youth awards on the artistes from across the country for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021. Director of Sangeet Natak Akademi, Sandhya Purecha presided over the event.

