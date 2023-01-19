Madhya Pradesh: Santosh Jaiswal memorial football tourney begins in Sirouja

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): As per the initiative taken by Shahdol commissioner, Rajiv Sharma to organise a sports competition in the division, the Santosh Jaiswal memorial football tournament began in the Sirouja village of the district on Thursday.

The tournament was organised at the Birsa Munda sports ground of the village, on the inaugural ceremony of which, Jaitpur MLA Manisha Singh was invited as the Chief guest. The first clash in the competition took place between the teams of Jaisingh Nagar and Rajendra colony. Rajendra colony registered victory over the Jaisingh Nagar team by 1-0.

On the occasion, Zila panchayat member, Jagannath Sharma, Janpad panchayat member, Shilpi Sourabh Pandey, President of Nehru degree college, Nilesh Jain, divisional president Vipul Singh, Sarpanch of Sirouja Gram panchayat, Ramraj Kol and football enthusiasts were present in thick numbers.

