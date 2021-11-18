Madhya Pradesh: Sanskriti and Prakriti Samaroh, folk songs and Rudraveena recital at Bharat Bhavan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rudraveena recital, Bundeli and Bagheli folk songs were presented at Bharat Bhavan in the city on Wednesday - the seven-day of the eight-day concert -Sanskriti Aur Prakriti Samaroh.

The event began with Bundeli folk songs, presented by Urmila Pandey and her troupe. It was followed by Bagheli folk songs, presented by Archana Pandey and her troupe. She began with chaiti song, ‘Chait maas me chunariya na aaye…’ It was followed by kajari, sawan, and jhula songs including, ‘Rama sawan beeta jaaye…,’ ‘Sawan kuhu ki bole…’ and ‘Sajni suhagan maas suhavan…’

She also presented Holi songs like. The event ended with Rudraveena recital by Jyoti Hegde, delighted the audience. Rang Sangeet by Vihaan Group Bhopal and a concert of Malini Awasthi will be held on Thursday evening.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 12:06 AM IST