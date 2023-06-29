Madhya Pradesh: Sand Mafia Shoot At Farmers, 2 Injured

FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sand mafia shot at two farmers and injured them after a dispute over mining in Garrapurwa village under Gadhimalhra police station on Wednesday. The injured were rushed to a health centre from where they were referred to the district hospital, the police said.

According to reports, the injured farmers were 38-year-old Lal Singh Yadav and 28-year-old Dhirendra Yadav. They have a farmland at Garrapurwa Har but some sand mafias are digging their land. When they objected to it, the land mafias began to shoot to scare the farmers. One of the farmers sustained head injuries. The other was shot in the leg. As soon as the police came to know of the incident, they rushed to the spot and sent the injured to a health centre from where they were referred to the district hospital.