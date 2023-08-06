 Madhya Pradesh: Samaritan School Students Shine In Kurash Championship In Narmadapuram
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 09:39 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Samaritan School Students Shine In Kurash Championship In Narmadapuram | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Samaritan School have won medals in the ninth Junior Kurash Championship at Ashoknagar. More than 300 players from different parts of the state took part in the competition.

A student of the school Rishika Rajput won the gold medal in the 52kg category. She will take part in the national Kurash championship to be held in Indore. Besides Rishika, Lakshya Rathore won silver medal.

Arushi Sallam, Charu Chicham, Swati Chawla, Karnika Jaiswal, Amay Rajput, Saurabh Dubey, Trianshu Vyalsa, and Parth Meena won bronze medals. Technical secretary of the National Kurash Mahasangh and director of the school Ashutosh Sharma, principal Prerna Rawat and others congratulated the winners.

