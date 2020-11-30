Madhya Pradesh: Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan for next year centers around Covid-19

BHOPAL: The process for making an annual working plan for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan for the year 2021-22 has started. All stakeholders have been instructed to keep in mind Covid-19 and situation arising due to pandemic while preparing the annual plan.

The instructions sent by the commissioner Rajya Shiksha Kendra to district collectors clearly mention that one should consider Covid-19 pandemic and the situation created because of it while preparing the annual work plan. They have been told to incorporate digital learning modes in their plans for the next academic year.

Rajya Shiksha Kendra is running a programme called ‘Ab Padhai Nahi Rukegi (Learning/studying will not stop)’. In this programme various digital learning modules have been incorporated including learning from Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and video conferencing apps. Moreover, radio and television are also playing an important role in teaching. All these factors should remain in consideration while preparing the annual plan for next year.

Annual work plan is prepared with the help of teams constituted at district, block and cluster level. At district level CEO of Zila Panchayat heads the committee and district education officer, principal DIET, District Project Convener, assistant commissioner tribal welfare department are included in preparing the annual plan.