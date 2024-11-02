Madhya Pradesh Samadhan Online: PS, ACS To Be Made Responsible For Replies

Sarkari Yojana

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Principle secretary and additional chief secretary (ACS) ranked officials may be made responsible to answer questions raised in Samadhan Online. This is because the state government wants to make the programme more responsible.

At present, the PS and ACS are not responsible under the programme and due to this, some of the PS or ACS take advantage to suppress their commissioner-ranked officials. A team from the state will visit Gujarat to study the services given under the programme.

Recently, a team from Gujarat had visited the state, toured offices and tried to find out working of the officials posted in rural and urban areas.

Same reply

A fact has come to fore. It is that Level-1 officials are writing the same message on the application received at their office. It is, “Application received, action been taken”. It has been found that to every question, this reply is written without even reading the question. For instance, someone had sought a phone number of an official but the L-1 official wrote the same answer without reading the question.

Now, there will be a change in the working of L-1 official. They will have to upload the answer with signature and it will be difficult to skip the responsibility or ignore the question.