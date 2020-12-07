Madhya Pradesh: Sale of government properties begins from RDC land

BHOPAL: The cash-strapped state government has begun to sell useless properties.The government set up Public Properties Management Department two months ago.

The department was told to find out the properties, and suggest how they could be used for commercial purpose.

The department was also told to see whether a property can be disposed of.

Through this department, the government wants to generate funds by selling those properties which are of no use.

The department has begun to dispose of the properties. It has put up a proposal for selling 3140-sq.m land in Binaganj.

The plot belongs to MP Road Development Corporation. The offset price of this land is Rs 4 crore.

The department will also give suggestions about monetization of the properties and about how to use plots through PPP mode.

After the countrywide lockdown because of the corona pandemic, the fiscal health of the state government has become very weak.

It has hardly had any money for infrastructure projects. Apart from that, different departments used government properties the way they wanted to.

There were chances of irregularities in it. That is the reason why the Public Properties Management Department was set up.