Madhya Pradesh: Saints support government's decision on installing Shankararcharya's statue

“This work being done by the government is highly commendable. The Akhara Parishad praises it very much. The government will be supported in every way by the council”, General secretary of All India Akhara Parishad Harigiri Maharaj said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 10:09 PM IST
Adi Shankaracharya's statue |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): General secretary of All India Akhara Parishad Harigiri Maharaj had a meeting on Tuesday with Mohan Giri Maharaj of Haryana, Rameshwargiri from Jhabua, Mahant Krishnagiri from Ujjain, Mahant Devgiri, Mahant Sadanand and Mahant Gupt Giri and saints from Tripura and Delhi at Omkareshwar in regard with the proposed construction of Acharya Shankar statue over there, as per a statement.

As per the statement, there was a consensus in support of the proposed installation of the statue.

Harigiri Maharaj said the statue of Acharya Shankar proposed to be built, Shankar Museum and Vedanta Sansthan at Omkareshwar would lead to an all-round development of the place.

He said people of the country and abroad would get information about the Vedanta philosophy of Acharya Shankar. “This work being done by the government is highly commendable. The Akhara Parishad praises it very much. The government will be supported in every way by the council”, he said.

