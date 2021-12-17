Madhya Pradesh: Sailor Uma stands overall champion at SAIL India National Ranking Championship-2021, team bags 5 medals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh sailor Uma Chouhan has won the title of Overall Champion and won the gold medal for the same at the SAIL India National Ranking Championship being held at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai, said the MP Sailing Academy on Thursday.

She had secured first place in 7-race and second in 5-race after the 12-race in 470 mix-class overall event.

Madhya Pradesh sailors have won four gold medals and one silver medal at the championship overall.

MPís Harshita Tomar won the gold medal by securing the first position in the 49er FX event.

Ekta Yadav won gold medal by securing first position in Nachra-17 event. At the 12-race of Laser Radial event, Ritika Dangi secured first position and Neha Thakur got second position and earned gold and silver medals respectively.

Eleven players of the academy took part in the championship, which included 10 girls and one boy.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 12:09 AM IST