Madhya Pradesh: Sagar Third Best Smart City For Third Time In A Row

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Sagar was crowned as the third best smart city for the third time in a row on Friday, official sources said. The centre had announced the names of the cities that have been faring well under the smart city project on Friday, in which Sagar captured the third spot.

Sagar district has been in the talks from the last few years due to its top-notch Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) and smooth traffic management. A total of 200 CCTV cameras have been installed across the town.

The traffic police of the town have been persevering in their efforts from the last few years in spreading awareness among the masses regarding traffic norms. Online challans are also being issued to the ones who flout the traffic norms in the town.

A total of 200 people have been pushed behind the bars for using more than one vehicle carrying the same registration number. The police have also lent immense contribution in curbing crimes such as smuggling, thefts, burglaries, crimes against women, tracing the missing persons and abduction, sources said.

