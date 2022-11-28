e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Sagar rejoices in Gaurav Diwas celebrations

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | FP PHOTO
Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Sagar district rejoiced in the celebrations of Sagar Gaurav Diwas on Saturday, said the District administration officials.

The officials added that state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present on the occasion.

The splendid Sagar Gaurav Diwas celebrations commenced atthe Gaur Murti, Teenbatti locality of the town at 5 pm on Saturday, which witnessed the mellifluous singing performances of veteran singer Udit Narayan and other singers of his team. Following this, CM Chouhan inaugurated the recently-constructed Incubation centre building as well as other construction works worth Rs 200 crores.

Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Shukla, IG Anurag, Collector Deepak Arya as well as Superintendent of police (SP) Tarun Nayak were also present during this.

