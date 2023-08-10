Madhya Pradesh: Sagar-Nagpur Train Soon

Represtentative Image

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament Raj Bahadur Singh has said that the largest number of railway over bridges of the country has been built in Sagar. There will be a train between Sagar and Nagpur and a rope way at Gadara, he said.

The black spots will be done away with on the national highway in Sagar by spending Rs 121 crore, he further said. Singh made the statement at the Sagar railway station when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a scheme to revamp 508 railway stations.

Legislators Shailendra Jain and Pradeep Laria, Mayor Sangeeta Tiwari, chairman of municipal corporation Vrindavan Ahirwar and others were present at the event. Singh said the Sagar railway station would be developed on a par with an airport for which a sum of Rs 22 crore would be spent. A sum of Rs 25,000 crore is being spent to revamp 508 railway stations across the country, he said.

The long-pending demand of the residents of Sagar district to run a train between Sagar and Nagpur will be met soon, he said. The proposed train may be launched during the PM's trip to Sagar on August 12.

Similarly, railway lines from Barkhedi and Rahatgarh to Gadhpahra will soon be laid, he said, there will be a four-lane road from Berkhedi to Sagar. A ropeway will be made at Gadhpahra Dham to facilitate pilgrims, he said.

