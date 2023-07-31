Madhya Pradesh: Sagar CMHO Issues Advisories On Eye Flu, Conjunctivitis | Representative Picture

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief medical and health officer of Sagar Dr Mamta Timore has issued advisories regarding the diseases like eye flu and conjunctivitis. She said that many a people had been suffering from the ailment.

National Health Mission (NHM) has issued instructions to curb the disease and its transmissibility. CMHO Dr Timore advised people to wash their hands before touching their eyes.

She added that the person suffering from eye flu or conjunctivitis should keep their personal possessions such as handkerchief, towel, pillow, soap etc separate from the other family members to prevent spread of disease.

She said that one should avoid swimming in water body or swimming pool, while he/she is suffering from eye flu. She further said that the sufferers of the disease should avoid wearing contact lenses. In the end, she advised to go to nearest health centre and avoid using eye drops without consulting doctor.

Special Campaign To Curb Cataract In Sagar Soon

Pradhanmantri Motiyabind Mukt Bharat is slated to begin in Sagar soon, sources said. Under the campaign, introduced by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, the volunteers will visit houses where persons above the age of 50 are residing.

Such people will be screened, and if cataract is diagnosed in them, they will be referred to the hospital for immediate surgeries, so that the disease can be cured. State programme officer of National Blindness Control Programme has also shed light.