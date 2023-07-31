 Madhya Pradesh: Sagar CMHO Issues Advisories On Eye Flu, Conjunctivitis
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Sagar CMHO Issues Advisories On Eye Flu, Conjunctivitis

Madhya Pradesh: Sagar CMHO Issues Advisories On Eye Flu, Conjunctivitis

National Health Mission (NHM) has issued instructions to curb the disease and its transmissibility.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 02:35 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Sagar CMHO Issues Advisories On Eye Flu, Conjunctivitis | Representative Picture

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief medical and health officer of Sagar Dr Mamta Timore has issued advisories regarding the diseases like eye flu and conjunctivitis. She said that many a people had been suffering from the ailment.

National Health Mission (NHM) has issued instructions to curb the disease and its transmissibility. CMHO Dr Timore advised people to wash their hands before touching their eyes.

Read Also
MP: Youth Who Dared To Take Out Mahakal Procession In Ujjain Issues Apology, Says 'I Made A Mistake'
article-image

She added that the person suffering from eye flu or conjunctivitis should keep their personal possessions such as handkerchief, towel, pillow, soap etc separate from the other family members to prevent spread of disease.

She said that one should avoid swimming in water body or swimming pool, while he/she is suffering from eye flu. She further said that the sufferers of the disease should avoid wearing contact lenses. In the end, she advised to go to nearest health centre and avoid using eye drops without consulting doctor.

Read Also
Bhopal Weather: Rainfall Lessens, Alert Issued For 17 Districts
article-image

Special Campaign To Curb Cataract In Sagar Soon

Pradhanmantri Motiyabind Mukt Bharat is slated to begin in Sagar soon, sources said. Under the campaign, introduced by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, the volunteers will visit houses where persons above the age of 50 are residing.

Such people will be screened, and if cataract is diagnosed in them, they will be referred to the hospital for immediate surgeries, so that the disease can be cured. State programme officer of National Blindness Control Programme has also shed light.

Read Also
Indore: Law And Order Situation Very Poor In Madhya Pradesh: Former CM Kamal Nath
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Electric Bus Rams Into Jeep Near Dodi, 6 Injured

Madhya Pradesh: Electric Bus Rams Into Jeep Near Dodi, 6 Injured

MP: Rape Of 11-Year-Old I Maihar Congress Leader Questions Medical College’s Role

MP: Rape Of 11-Year-Old I Maihar Congress Leader Questions Medical College’s Role

Madhya Pradesh: Sagar CMHO Issues Advisories On Eye Flu, Conjunctivitis

Madhya Pradesh: Sagar CMHO Issues Advisories On Eye Flu, Conjunctivitis

MP: Divyang Kalyan Samiti Holds Dental, Eye Check-Up Camps In Khajuraho

MP: Divyang Kalyan Samiti Holds Dental, Eye Check-Up Camps In Khajuraho

MP: Executive Medical Director Of Sankara Nethralaya Visits Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital

MP: Executive Medical Director Of Sankara Nethralaya Visits Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital