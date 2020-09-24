Madhya Pradesh: Rural street vendors get interest-free loan of Rs 10,000

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said a scheme to provide an interest-free loan of Rs 10,000 to rural street vendors has been implemented.

All vendors will be provided with identity cards, so that they may do their work in a respectable way.

Chouhan said big companies would not be allowed to deprive the small traders of their livelihoods.

Addressing the street vendors, Chouhan said he had faith in their hard work. The government will pay the interest on the loans, he said.

Chouhan made the above statement at a function in Minto Hall, Bhopal. The event was held for distribution of loan among small traders from rural areas.

Hundreds of people took part in the event through social media platforms. The chief minister also interacted with them.

Chouhan said vegetable and fruit sellers and all small traders are facing financial problem due to Covid-19.

The state government drafted a plan in July to redress their grievances through this scheme, Chouhan said.

In just two and a half months, loan is being given to 20,000 rural street vendors.

The civic bodies will be directed to take care of their livelihoods so that they are not removed from their place of business, Chouhan said.

To keep the streets clean, it is also necessary to consider cooperative street management in association with the street vendors, he said.

Chouhan said Janpad Panchayat would issue identity cards to vendors.