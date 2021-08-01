Madhya Pradesh: Ruling party workers obstructing jail construction work, says Govind Singh

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): The new district jail is almost ready and it only needs finishing touches, but a few leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have come in the way of its completion, says former minister and Congress legislator, Govind Singh.

He made the statement at his residence when he was speaking to journalists about the accident in Bhind jail.

Singh said that a few BJP leaders and some officials were demanding 10% to 15% of commission from the agency which has done the construction work.

That’s why the construction agency had left the work midway, he said.

The state government is responsible for the jail incident in Bhind, he added.

He said that the work had finished a long back, but because of the obstructions by the BJP the agency had to leave the work halfway.

Nevertheless, when Kamal Nath had become the chief minister he asked an agency to complete the work, but the BJP came in the way of its completion.

He also reacted to the controversial statement of Health Education Minister Vishwas Sarang made on the Nehru family. The mindset of Vishwas Sarang is petty. Making such a statement for a person, who passed away 60 years ago, shows his mindset, he added.