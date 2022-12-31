e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Ruckus during New year celebrations to invite strict action, says Chhatarpur police

Madhya Pradesh: Ruckus during New year celebrations to invite strict action, says Chhatarpur police

Shedding light on the reason behind strict action by the police, SP Sharma said that reins are being tightened to keep a check on nefarious activities and ensuring the safety of the general public

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 09:45 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Superintendent of police (SP) of Chhatarpur, Sachin Sharma has issued strict instructions with regards to the New year celebrations. SP Sharma has directed the police officials of the entire district to stay alert and watch out for miscreants that create nuisance and ruckus.

Shedding light on the reason behind strict action by the police, SP Sharma said that reins are being tightened to keep a check on nefarious activities and ensuring the safety of the general public. He went on to say that police officials will be deployed in thick numbers outside hotels, restaurants, bars, markets, shopping complexes and malls.

Further in his statements, SP Sharma said that the police personnel will also rope in equipment such as brain analysers to screen people who are engaged in drunk driving. He added that people caught driving cars or riding two-wheelers in an inebriated condition shall be subjected to strict action. ‘

Wrapping up his statements, SP Sharma said that as a unique initiative, the Chhatarpur police have designed a special pamphlet, looking like an invitation to the jail, which is doing rounds on social media.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Patwari gets five-years RI,told to pay Rs 20k as fine in Chhatarpur
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Barkatullah University asked to fine-tune NAAC preparations

Bhopal: Barkatullah University asked to fine-tune NAAC preparations

Bhopal: New Year resolutions galore

Bhopal: New Year resolutions galore

Madhya Pradesh: Metro train trial run, Bhopal Master plan on anvil

Madhya Pradesh: Metro train trial run, Bhopal Master plan on anvil

Madhya Pradesh: Refurbishing Bhopal in poll year

Madhya Pradesh: Refurbishing Bhopal in poll year

Madhya Pradesh: Mystery shrouds death of middle-aged man in Sehore, kin demand fair probe

Madhya Pradesh: Mystery shrouds death of middle-aged man in Sehore, kin demand fair probe