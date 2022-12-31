Madhya Pradesh: Ruckus during New year celebrations to invite strict action, says Chhatarpur police

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Superintendent of police (SP) of Chhatarpur, Sachin Sharma has issued strict instructions with regards to the New year celebrations. SP Sharma has directed the police officials of the entire district to stay alert and watch out for miscreants that create nuisance and ruckus.

Shedding light on the reason behind strict action by the police, SP Sharma said that reins are being tightened to keep a check on nefarious activities and ensuring the safety of the general public. He went on to say that police officials will be deployed in thick numbers outside hotels, restaurants, bars, markets, shopping complexes and malls.

Further in his statements, SP Sharma said that the police personnel will also rope in equipment such as brain analysers to screen people who are engaged in drunk driving. He added that people caught driving cars or riding two-wheelers in an inebriated condition shall be subjected to strict action. ‘

Wrapping up his statements, SP Sharma said that as a unique initiative, the Chhatarpur police have designed a special pamphlet, looking like an invitation to the jail, which is doing rounds on social media.