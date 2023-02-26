Madhya Pradesh: Rs 85,000 siphoned off from retired court superintendent’s bank account

Representative image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified cyber fraudster played clever on a retired court superintendent and siphoned off Rs 85,000 from his bank account, the crime branch officials said. Officials added that the complainant had shared a code with the accused, after which he lost the sum. Additional Superintendent of Police (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that the complainant had been identified as Ramesh Babu Yadav, a resident of Thatipur area of the city, who is a retired court superintendent. In his complaint to the police, he said that on February 3, he received a call from an unknown number. The person on the other side of the phone identified himself as his neighbour, Sahu. He told Yadav that he was about to receive a certain sum of money from one of his acquaintances, but he is unable to do so as his money transfer application is not functioning.

He asked Yadav to receive the amount in his bank account and transfer to him later. Yadav complied and shared his banking details with him. The caller then sent a code on Yadav’s phone number. No sooner did Yadav share the code with him, Rs 85,000 were deducted from his bank account in two transactions. When Yadav tried contacting on the number, he was unable to do so, after which he approached crime branch and lodged a complaint against unidentified accused.

