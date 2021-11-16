Madhya Pradesh: Rs 76.75 lakh distributed among beneficiaries at legal aid camp

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A legal awareness camp and fair was organised in Burhanpur district under Pan India Awareness and Outreach programme, as per an official release.

Beneficiaries received Rs 76.75 lakh at the camp held in Boribujurg village under Nepanagar tehsil in Burhanpur district.

The awareness camp was held under Scheme Pan India and Outreach Programme and Legal Services Week. Principal district and sessions judge Atulya Saraf was chief guest at camp.

Principal Judge of family court Mohan P Tiwari, district judge and secretary of District Legal Services Authority Ashutosh Shukla, Superintendent of Police Rahul Lodha, district panchayat CEO Rohit Sissoniya, sub-divisional magistrate Prakhar Singh and others were present on the occasion.

District judge Ashutosh Shukla spoke on objective about the camp. Later, the other dignitaries gave information related to legal awareness.

In all, 13 state government departments had opened stalls at camp to raise awareness about legal issues and litigants’ rights.

According to information, Sona Bai Ramesh from Khatla received Rs 4 lakh while Rs 2 lakh was given to Surmibai Mangilal of Dhulkot under CM Sambal Yojana. An amount of Rs 1.35 lakh was given to Gorelala Sisodia and Gurbar Thakur each of Jhirpanjaria under PM Housing Scheme.

Besides, Rs 20,000 were given to Syanibai Nihal Singh of Dhulkot under National Family Benefit Scheme. A sum of Rs 1.75 lakh was given to Govind Bhaulal of Dhulkot and Kaluram Khumsingh of Khatla for upgradation of storage capacity for onion and other produce. A sum of Rs 20.40 lakh was distributed among Self-Help Groups.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 08:06 PM IST