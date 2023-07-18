 Madhya Pradesh: Rs 6.68Cr Transferred To Accounts Of PM Housing Scheme Beneficiaries
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Rs 6.68Cr Transferred To Accounts Of PM Housing Scheme Beneficiaries

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 6.68Cr Transferred To Accounts Of PM Housing Scheme Beneficiaries

Money was transferred at a function held in Bilhara and Surkhi under Surkhi assembly constituency on Monday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 12:16 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): State Transport and Revenue Minister Govind Singh Rajput has transferred Rs 6.68 crore to the accounts of beneficiaries under Prime Minister’s housing scheme.

Money was transferred at a function held in Bilhara and Surkhi under Surkhi assembly constituency on Monday.

Similarly, Rajput transferred more than Rs 1 crore to the Sambal card holders.

Rajput said that the people of the constituency got the benefits of PM Housing Scheme, and that the government gave the benefits without any discrimination.

The government’s motive is to provide benefits to everyone without any discrimination, he said.

The government has fulfilled the dreams of the common man by providing them concrete houses, the minister said.

According to him, the government has made welfare schemes keeping in mind every section of the society.

Lakhan Singh Choube, Rakesh Tiwari, Manish Guru, Narmada Singh, Sarwan Singh and others were present at the function.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 6 Killed In Collision Between SUV And Truck Near Sagar
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 6.68Cr Transferred To Accounts Of PM Housing Scheme Beneficiaries

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 6.68Cr Transferred To Accounts Of PM Housing Scheme Beneficiaries

Madhya Pradesh: E-Court, Tele-Law Services Available At All Common Service Centres Of Lalitpur

Madhya Pradesh: E-Court, Tele-Law Services Available At All Common Service Centres Of Lalitpur

Madhya Pradesh: Family Goes On Hunger Strike After Goons Capture Their House In Bhairunda Of Sehore

Madhya Pradesh: Family Goes On Hunger Strike After Goons Capture Their House In Bhairunda Of Sehore

Bhopal: 2-day Yuva Anunad Natya Samaroh Ends With Play

Bhopal: 2-day Yuva Anunad Natya Samaroh Ends With Play

Madhya Pradesh: PS Teaches Mathematics As Part Of School Chale Hum

Madhya Pradesh: PS Teaches Mathematics As Part Of School Chale Hum