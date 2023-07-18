Madhya Pradesh: Rs 6.68Cr Transferred To Accounts Of PM Housing Scheme Beneficiaries

FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): State Transport and Revenue Minister Govind Singh Rajput has transferred Rs 6.68 crore to the accounts of beneficiaries under Prime Minister’s housing scheme.

Money was transferred at a function held in Bilhara and Surkhi under Surkhi assembly constituency on Monday.

Similarly, Rajput transferred more than Rs 1 crore to the Sambal card holders.

Rajput said that the people of the constituency got the benefits of PM Housing Scheme, and that the government gave the benefits without any discrimination.

The government’s motive is to provide benefits to everyone without any discrimination, he said.

The government has fulfilled the dreams of the common man by providing them concrete houses, the minister said.

According to him, the government has made welfare schemes keeping in mind every section of the society.

Lakhan Singh Choube, Rakesh Tiwari, Manish Guru, Narmada Singh, Sarwan Singh and others were present at the function.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: 6 Killed In Collision Between SUV And Truck Near Sagar

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)