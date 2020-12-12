Madhya Pradesh: Rs 50K crore in ten years fail to help health system breathe easy

BHOPAL: The state health system has been feeble for many years. This has happened only when but for 15 months of Congress rule, the BJP has been governing the state for 17 years.

The state has been under a single party rule for such a long period. Yet the health system is gasping for breath.

Health and medical education department are separate. Still the management in both the departments has gone amiss.

In the country, Madhya Pradesh is the only state which counts on private hospitals for corona treatment.

In the state capital, the number of patients admitted to Hamidia Hospital is only 20% of its capacity.

On the other hand, people are getting recommendations from higher authorities for admission to private hospitals for corona treatment.

In big cities in the state, people prefer private hospitals to the ones run by the government. Few go to government-run treatment centres.

The state government has spent Rs 50,000 crore in the past ten years to better the health system. It has hardly improved, however.

The government continued to increase the budget for the health sector. But there is no change.

Most of the budget is spent on purchase and construction. Despite that, the condition of the government hospitals is pathetic.

The building of Hamidia Hospital is ready, but there is no arrangement for treatment there.