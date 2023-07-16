Madhya Pradesh: Rs 3 Crore Spent On Shopping Complex Goes Astray | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A multi-storied shopping mall in Uchehara, built by Nagar Parishad, is in ruins because of lack of maintenance. At this shopping complex, many functions are held due to which shopkeepers around it are facing trouble.

The complex was built by demolishing an old construction of Nagar Parishad and spending Rs 3 crore. So, many shops have been auctioned, and some are still left.

When the complex was built, it was decided that shops would be set up on the ground floor and the office of the city council on the second floor. Nevertheless, since the shops have not been auctioned, the Nagar Parishad is facing a major financial loss.

The complex is in a dilapidated state. Tiles are coming out the wall. There are 40 shops on the ground floor. Shopkeepers said that shops had become dilapidated when they were allotted and that they were paying for maintenance.

Besides, there is no fire extinguisher in the building. The shop owners complained to the civic body about the poor maintenance of the building, but no action has been taken to improve its condition. According to a shopkeeper Ramesh Kumar Kushwaha, since the shops are very costly, there are barely any customers to buy them.

Similarly, another shopkeeper Rajesh Kumar Sahu said a sum of Rs 3 crore had been spent to build the shopping complex, but it is in ruins, because tiles are coming out of the walls and the pillars are in a bad state.

